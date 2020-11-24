KEARNEY - Nellie M. Clement Lindblom, 97, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society St. Luke's Village in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Alma Cemetery.
Nellie was born April 19, 1923, in Hendley to Hobart and Hazel (Shafer) Nine. She graduated from Alma High School in 1941.
Nellie married Paul Clement in 1942 in Kansas. He passed away in 1988. They lived in various towns across Nebraska where Nellie worked as a school cook.
Nellie married Raymond Lindblom in 1993 in Kearney. He passed away in 1999. She continued to live in Kearney.
She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. She also enjoyed gardening and her dogs.
Survivors include her sons, Gary and Chris Clement of Elm Creek, and Dan and Peggy Clement of Grand Island; grandchildren, Shelly Niles, Zach Clement, Dan Clement, Bryan Clement, Emalie Clement, Paul Clement and Amanda Clement; nine great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Freda and Milton Hawkins of Kearney.
Nellie was preceded in death by two husbands, two sons, one granddaughter and one sister.
