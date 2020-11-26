Menu
Lavern E. Deke
KEARNEY - Lavern E. Deke, 81, of Kearney died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. April 30 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Inurnment with military honors will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
, Kearney, Nebraska
Sorry to hear of your passing. Godspeed to you! You were always fun to chat with!
Bill Kirkland
November 19, 2020
Vern was a great man. He was always busy doing something, definitely a master of all trades. He will be greatly missed. RIP Vern
Robin Foran
November 19, 2020
Vern was my buddy. I rented from Vern. Iam very sorry for your loss. Vern I will miss ya my buddy you are in a better place my friend.
Jason J Swartz
November 19, 2020