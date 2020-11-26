HOLDREGE - Allen "Hap" Brummer, 94, of Holdrege, formerly of Wilcox, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege.
Service Notice Postponement: Due to a health concern with a family member, this memorial service has been postponed until further notice.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 26, 2020.