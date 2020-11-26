KEARNEY - Larry E. Farr, 75, of Kearney died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society - St. John's in Kearney.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Larry was born Jan. 20, 1945, in Cambridge to Eldon and Betty (Hilker) Farr. Larry served in the National Guard from 1966 to 1972. After the National Guard, he began a career at the West Co. in 1976 and retired in 1995. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include his brother, Lynn Farr and his wife Sherrie of Florida; son, Troy Farr of Kearney; grandchildren, Andreau Farr, Alex (Brook) Farr and Abby Farr; great-grandchildren, Alia and Ava; and nephew, Jeff Farr.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 26, 2020.