KEARNEY - Larry E. Farr, 75, of Kearney died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society - St. John's in Kearney.Memorial services will be held at a later date.Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.--Larry was born Jan. 20, 1945, in Cambridge to Eldon and Betty (Hilker) Farr. Larry served in the National Guard from 1966 to 1972. After the National Guard, he began a career at the West Co. in 1976 and retired in 1995. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.Survivors include his brother, Lynn Farr and his wife Sherrie of Florida; son, Troy Farr of Kearney; grandchildren, Andreau Farr, Alex (Brook) Farr and Abby Farr; great-grandchildren, Alia and Ava; and nephew, Jeff Farr.Larry was preceded in death by his parents.Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.