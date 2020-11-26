KEARNEY - Donald "Don" Wickizer, 82, of Loup City died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Celebration of life services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Loup City Community Building with Janelle Mostek presiding. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with military honors by the Loup City American Legion Post 48.
Visitation will be one hour before services. Face masks are required and all social distancing guidelines will be followed. The service will be livestreamed through the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
--
Donald L. Wickizer was born May 27, 1938, to Max to Ernest and Ardell (Stone) Wickizer. He grew up and attended school in Stratton. On Feb. 2, 1956, he entered the United States Navy. He traveled on the USS Tioga County 1158 throughout the world, including Hawaii, Philippines and Japan. On May 25, 1959, Don was honorably discharged from the Navy.
On Sept. 21, 1961, he married Ruth Barnes in Seguin, Texas. They had two children, Susie and Donna. They lived in San Antonio, Texas, until 1961 when they moved to Trenton. In 1969 they moved to Loup City where he spent the rest of his life. Don worked for over 20 years for the Eaton Corporation in Kearney. He was a proud member of the Loup City Fire Department for over 20 years. Don was always thinking of others and helping folks out with food, time and whatever they might need. He was well known for sitting on the front porch and waving or razzing friends as they walked or drove by. Don loved his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. He buried many friends and family and he will be happily reunited with them.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth of Loup City; daughters and sons-in-law, Susie (Jay) Edwards of Columbus and Donna (Mike) Schaub of Gibbon; grandchildren, Zack (Jennifer) Edwards of Elwood, Brian Schaub (Kortni Burnett) of Bayard, Michael (Chelsea) Schaub of Whitman, and Jaden Schaub and fiancé Michael Smedra of Kearney; great-grandchildren, Connor Edwards, Hailey Edwards, Emily Edwards of Elwood and Regan Schaub of Whitman; brother, Jack (Julie) Wickizer of Hooper; along with several nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ardell; and siblings, Bob Wickizer, Doris Cleveland, Shirley Cassidy, Alice Tosatto and Carol (Mac) Boon.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home, Loup City Volunteer Fire Department, Loup City Rescue Squad or donor's choice.
Visit higginsfuneralhomelc.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 26, 2020.