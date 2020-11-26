GRAND ISLAND - Millard Nouzovsky, 94, of Grand Island, formerly of Central City, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Doug McHargue officiating. Burial will be at Central City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the funeral home.
Millard was born March 20, 1926, to Joseph and Rose (Klepetko) Nouzovsky in Archer. He grew up in the Archer and Central City area, attending school at Districts 35, 24 and 18. Millard graduated from Central City High School in 1943. Following graduation he began working for Frank Jefferson. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1945 and served until 1947. Millard returned to Central City and worked one more year for Frank Jefferson before beginning to farm on his own.
Millard married Ida Mae Spanton Giersdorf on Aug. 29, 1965, at the Congregational Church in Grand Island. Millard farmed near Central City for 35 years, retiring in 1993. Following his retirement from farming Millard and Ida Mae moved into Central City. During his retirement Millard continued to work for area farmers, mowing and working for Preferred Popcorn.
Millard was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 6, serving as post commander, a member of 40 and 8 – De Gare Branch County commander, a member of the Platte Deutsch, Adjutant of District 6, and a lifetime member of the VFW. Millard was a handyman and enjoyed woodworking and mechanics. He also enjoyed fishing but his greatest love was for his family and time spent with them.
Survivors include his children, Tony Lynn Giersdorf of Grand Island, Kathleen Eva Judd of David City, Deborah Ann Giersdorf of Central City and Stacy Marie (Mitch Axman) Bolles of Grand Island; his sisters, Lucille Nordstrom of Central City and Dorothy Rinke of Riverside, California; his sister-in-law, Patty Nouzovsky of Grand Island; 13 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ida Mae; his son, Randy Giersdorf; his son-in-law, Greg Bolles; and his siblings, Glen Nouzovsky, Don Nouzovsky, Orville Nouzovsky, Melvin Nouzovsky, Erma Traudt and Charlene Shenk.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time.
