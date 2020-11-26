HASTINGS - Blaine M. Araujo, 21, of Hastings, formerly of Lexington, died unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home in Hastings.

A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Lonna Grabenstein officiating. For the safety of all attendees, face coverings are recommended. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

He was born Feb. 19, 1999, in Lexington to Brent and Jolene (Reed) Araujo.

Survivors include his mother, Jolene and husband Shawn Paulson of Hastings; his father, Brent Araujo of Lexington; brother, Brandon Araujo of Lexington; stepbrother, Michael Paulson of Hastings; stepsister, Kayla Paulson of Hastings; and grandparents, Dennis and Nancy Reed of Lexington, Clayton Paulson of Hastings and Jeannette and Bill Barker of Hastings.



Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 26, 2020.