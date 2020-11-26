KEARNEY - Carroll Hansen, 91, of Holdrege died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Jan Gluth King officiating. For the safety of all attendees, face coverings will be required. The memorial service will be livestreamed at the Bethel Lutheran Church Facebook page.
A private family interment will be held prior to the memorial service at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege, with military honors provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post 66 in conjunction with the United States Army Military Funeral Honors Team.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Face coverings will be required.
--
Carroll was born on Oct. 16, 1929, at Mrs. Crandell's Nursing Home in Holdrege, the only son of Clarence Andrew and Mildred Genevieve (Larson) Hansen. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church. Carroll attended the "Little Giant" District 34 Country School in Phelps County and then attended and graduated from Holdrege High School with the class of 1947.
On Jan. 14, 1953, Carroll enlisted into the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He received the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He made rank as sergeant within 17 months. Carroll was honorably discharged on Jan. 13, 1955, and then served in the Nebraska National Guard Reserves.
On June 4, 1958, Carroll married Marlene Joyce Youngquist at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege. God blessed this union with one son, Kent. The family made their home in Holdrege until 1964, when they moved to the family farm where Carroll lived until switching homes with Kent in 2009, which was just 2 miles away.
Carroll was active with Bethel Lutheran Church, serving on the Church Council and ushering for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, following his grandsons' activities, and playing the piano and organ with his wife for many church and family events.
Carroll loved his family, faith and of course, farming. You could find Carroll most mornings at the shop having coffee especially if his great-grandson Chase was there. Harvest was also a special time, where at 91 years old, he was still driving the semi and hauling crops home and to the elevator. He loved that three generations were working together in the field, especially when both grandsons were helping. He believed in hard work and long hours to get the work done; and at planting time, straight rows were a must, and he took pride in it!
Survivors include his son, Kent Hansen and his wife, Linda, of rural Holdrege; two grandsons, Blake Hansen and his wife, Lisa, and great-grandson, Chase Hansen, all of Holdrege, and Lucas Hansen of Kearney; brother-in-law, Rodney Youngquist and his wife, Donna, of Lincoln; along with other relatives and friends.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene J. Hansen in 2007; and sister-in-law, Margery Abrahamson and her husband, Roger.
A memorial has been established in Carroll's honor, and kindly suggested to the Nebraska Prairie Museum of Holdrege.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com
to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 26, 2020.