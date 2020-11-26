Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dee Vohn Lee Peterson
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Dee Vohn Lee Peterson, 84, of Gainesville, Florida, formerly of Weissert, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Gainesville.
Graveside funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Weissert Lone Tree Cemetery with Dr. Charles Gregory officiating.
Visitation will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Dee Vohn was born Oct. 8, 1936, to Egdar and Bertha (Ottun) Lee of Round Valley, Nebraska.
She married Leo Peterson on Aug. 28, 1955, in Broken Bow. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Carda of Weissert, Wanda Pace of Stapleton and Pam Klein of Reddick, Florida; son, Mike Peterson of Weissert; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Weissert Lone Tree Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.