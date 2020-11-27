Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Regia Applegate
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
KEARNEY - Regia M. Applegate, 83, of Gibbon died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at St. John's Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Services will be held at a later date.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Regia M. Applegate was born March 6, 1937, in Munich, Germany.
She married James Applegate on Nov. 12, 1955. The couple lived on a farm south of Gibbon for 61 years. Regia worked at Walmart for 30 years.
Survivors include her son, Scott Applegate and wife Janis of Gibbon; granddaughter, Sarah Applegate and fiancé Michael Mota of Lincoln; brother, Siegfried Muth of Wirzburg, Germany; and several nieces and nephews.
Regia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Applegate; two brothers; and a sister.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I worked with her for a while at Walmart and she became a lifelong friend. She always knew me and I always enjoyed checking out in her line just to be able to catch up on how things were going with her.
Carolyn Bendfeldt
November 27, 2020
Regina was a wonderful lady. Working at WalMart, she always had a smile and made you laugh.
Allen and Jolene Bartling
November 27, 2020