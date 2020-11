KEARNEY - Regia M. Applegate, 83, of Gibbon died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at St. John's Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.Services will be held at a later date.O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.--Regia M. Applegate was born March 6, 1937, in Munich, Germany.She married James Applegate on Nov. 12, 1955. The couple lived on a farm south of Gibbon for 61 years. Regia worked at Walmart for 30 years.Survivors include her son, Scott Applegate and wife Janis of Gibbon; granddaughter, Sarah Applegate and fiancé Michael Mota of Lincoln; brother, Siegfried Muth of Wirzburg, Germany; and several nieces and nephews.Regia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Applegate; two brothers; and a sister.Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.