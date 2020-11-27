KEARNEY - Deanna Clark, 79, of Gibbon died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Private family services will be held at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Deanna Elizabeth, daughter of Gottlieb "Sport" and Eleanor (Rau) Kloewer, was born April 7, 1941, in Panama, Iowa. She attended and graduated from St. Mary's of Assumption Catholic School in Panama.
On Nov. 9, 1963, Deanna married Gary Clark at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Panama. They were blessed with three children, Melodie, Phil and Tim. The couple made their home in Harlan, Iowa, where Deanna took great pride in raising her children. Deanna and Gary later moved to Gibbon in 1999. Their love held strong through 57 years of marriage.
Deanna was strong in her faith in God and was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. She loved being in the kitchen cooking or baking traditional or new recipes, but mostly she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren by making their favorites. Deanna also spent time sewing and making special quilts for her family and the beloved "Christmas pajamas from grandma." Gardening and reading were also hobbies.
Camping and fishing were favorite weekend activities for many years with her immediate and extended family. She and Gary enjoyed going on winery tours and owned and operated a vineyard west of Gibbon for 12 years. Deanna dearly loved her family and attended any and every event in which they participated.
Deanna was a model of acceptance of God's ways in her life and lived with dignity and grace no matter the situation, even as she was called to heaven.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Clark of Gibbon; daughter, Melodie Clark Brock of Omaha; son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Betsy Clark of Gibbon; son, Timothy Clark of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Addison (Curtis) Baack of Hampton, Virgina, Nicole Brock of Omaha, Mason Clark of Gibbon and Logan Clark of Gibbon; great-grandchild, Carson Havenridge of Omaha; siblings, Jim (Rita) Kloewer of Panama, Iowa, Edna (Keith) Mallone of Birmingham, Alabama, Donna Schwery of Panama, Iowa, Charlet Connelly of Tucson, Arizona, and Mary (Ken) Bell of Clark, South Dakota; sisters-in-law, Jacque Norton of Harlan, Iowa, and Janet (Jerry) Kruzan of Highbridge, Wisconsin; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Deanna was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen (Kloewer) Kleffman, Louis Kloewer, Donald Kloewer and Jane Kloewer.
Memorials may be sent to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 27, 2020.