LuEllen Jones
Holdrege resident, 83
HOLDREGE - LuEllen Jones, 83, of Holdrege, formerly of Minden and Oxford, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Private memorial graveside services will be at the Minden Cemetery at a later date.
The family is honoring her wish for cremation. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
LuEllen was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Minden to Willis H. and Sarah Maude (Crabtree) Jones.
Survivors include one sister-in-law, Maxine Jones of Holdrege; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 27, 2020.