BROKEN BOW- Loretta Irene Hays, 102, of Broken Bow died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

A family funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, which will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska health guidelines.

Loretta was born to Hester (Richardson) and James Lange on May 6, 1918.

Loretta married Claude Hays on June 22, 1939. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Survivors include her son, Dean Hays of Elkhorn; daughter, Judy Peck of Broken Bow; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 27, 2020.