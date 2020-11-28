GIBBON - Harold T. Cepel, 86, of Gibbon, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Mark deKluyver will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.
Memorials are suggested to the Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 28, 2020.