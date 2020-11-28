Menu
Harold Cepel
GIBBON - Harold T. Cepel, 86, of Gibbon, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Mark deKluyver will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to the Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 28, 2020.
When Harold was working for Honda motorcycles when they hit the market, Harold was the king of cool, black shiny hair dark tan sharply dressed with a 750 Honda with a full fairing.
Bob Krell
November 27, 2020
Ken and family I am so very sorry for the loss of your dad. Thinking of you in this difficult time and praying.
Kathi Healey
November 27, 2020
Many condolences.
John Honeywell & Family
November 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Jerrylynn cure Fisher
November 27, 2020