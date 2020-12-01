KEARNEY - Linda "Su" Cook, 69, of Kearney died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Private family services will be Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Interment will follow at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required for the visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.