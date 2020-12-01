Menu
Bertha F. Ponder
1918 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1918
DIED
November 27, 2020
LEXINGTON - Bertha F. Ponder, 102, of Lexington died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Parkview Cemetery at Hastings. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Bertha was born Oct. 15, 1918, at Goehner to William and Cecile (Beggs) Mead.
She married Raymond Taylor on Oct. 15, 1937, in Clay Center, he preceded her in death in August 1964.
She then married Frank Ponder on Aug. 3, 1966, in Hastings. He also preceded her in death in May 1988.
Survivors include one son, Dr. Robert Taylor of Litchfield Park, Arizona; one daughter, Connie Kohl of Lexington; seven grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Bertha was a customer of mine I delivered all her UPS packages! Her face lit up every time I came ! I enjoyed seeing her often what a wonderful memory made between us! Rest In Peace sweet friend!!
Dee Dee Debban
Friend
November 30, 2020
Sympathy Connie to you & your family. We remember the smell of delicious baked cookies at Shackly when Rex's Mom lived there and Bertha's heart in sharing them.
Sheryl and Rex Hunt
November 30, 2020