LEXINGTON - Bertha F. Ponder, 102, of Lexington died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Parkview Cemetery at Hastings. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Bertha was born Oct. 15, 1918, at Goehner to William and Cecile (Beggs) Mead.

She married Raymond Taylor on Oct. 15, 1937, in Clay Center, he preceded her in death in August 1964.

She then married Frank Ponder on Aug. 3, 1966, in Hastings. He also preceded her in death in May 1988.

Survivors include one son, Dr. Robert Taylor of Litchfield Park, Arizona; one daughter, Connie Kohl of Lexington; seven grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.