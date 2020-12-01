Menu
Leonard Allan Bose
SHREVEPORT, La. - Leonard Allan Bose, 88, of Waskom, Texas, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at a Shreveport, Louisiana, hospital.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Stamford, Nebraska, Cemetery with the Rev. Thalia Woodworth officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Stamford American Legion Post 233 in conjunction with the Offutt Air Force Base Military Funeral Honors Team. The use of face coverings is strongly encouraged and recommended by the family.
The graveside service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook Page.
He was born June 15, 1932, in Stamford to Vernon and Berenice Howart Bose.
On July 10, 1955, he married Willa J. Zelske.
Survivors include his wife Willa J. Bose; three daughters, Debbi Easterling of Fort Worth, Texas, Renee Sims of Dallas, Texas, and Lisa McDermott of Texarkana, Arkansas; a sister, Patricia Taylor of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Stamford Cemetery
, Stamford, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
Praying for you and your family Mrs. Bose. God Bless.
Tonya Deaver Herbert
Student
November 27, 2020
The Final Salute

“Brothers and Sisters-in-Arms”, Military men and women down through the centuries, have traditionally exchanged “Hand Salutes” as a sign of recognition and as a way to render courtesy and respect one to another.

This “Hand Salute” is the last that we shall render to Leonard Allan Bose our “Brother-in-Arms”. To his family it symbolizes the love and respect that we have for Leonard. To Leonard it is rendered as a symbol of honor and gratitude to thank him for the devoted and selfless service he rendered to his country during the Korean and Vietnam Wars while serving as an aerial boom operator in the U.S. Air Force. Leonard, we commend you for your honorable military service. You are a true patriot, who served your nation and your community with honor and distinction. You upheld the finest qualities of an American patriot warrior: courage, commitment, generosity, sacrifice, love and devotion to family, church and country. You were a true friend. We bid you a sad farewell. You will be dearly missed from among our ranks. Be at Ease. Rest in Peace.

On behalf of the 985 military veteran Legionnaires of Lowe-McFarlane Post 14 of the American Legion in Shreveport and the 227 veterans of VFW Post 4588 in Bossier City, Louisiana, we extend our sympathies and our condolences to Leonard’s family and loved ones.

Bernt Ebbesson, Commander, American Legion Post 14
5315 South Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA 71109

Ron Delaney, Commander, VFW Post 4588-
1004 Jeter Street, Bossier City, LA 71112
For the Commanders, Carroll R. Michaud
Carroll R. Michaud
Served In Military Together
November 26, 2020