GRAND ISLAND - Ray Lee, 72, of Shelton died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis after a long health battle.
Funeral service for the family will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Carla Gunn officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Shelton Cemetery with a drive-by visitation from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home. A livestream of the service will be available at the Apfel Funeral Home Facebook page. Social distancing will be required while in the building.
--
Ray was born Feb. 3, 1948, in Kearney to Elbert and Mary Lee. He grew up in Shelton, graduating from Shelton Public Schools in 1966. While in school he participated in all sports. He still holds the single game scoring record in basketball.
He married Nancy Weeks on March 18, 1972, in Kenesaw. The couple then made their home in Shelton.
Ray entered the United States Army on Jan. 14, 1969. He served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 13, 1975.
After returning from Vietnam, he worked at Eaton in Kearney for more than 38 years. In his retirement, he worked for Apfel Funeral Home until his illness.
Ray was inducted in the Shelton Baseball Hall of Fame for 40 years of devoted, unwavering and tireless work that he put into the program.
He was a member of the Shelton United Methodist Church, American Legion, VFW and president of bowling league. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching grandkids play sports, watching college football, especially the Huskers, and socializing with friends.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Lee of Shelton; children, Kevin Lee of Jacksonville, Florida, Kyle (AJ) Lee of Kearney and Michelle (Eric) Simmons; grandchildren, Kayla, Krista, Karter, Kennedy, Miles and Cash; sister-in-law, Susan (Rob) Stoppkotte of Grand Island; and brother-in-law, Stan Weeks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Jo (Milton) Ahrens.
Memorials are suggested to the Shelton Legion baseball program and the family for later designation.
Visit www.apfelfuneralhome.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.