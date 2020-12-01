Menu
Stacey Russell
KEARNEY - Stacey A. Russell, 58, of Kearney died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home.
A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Masks are requested for those attending the visitation and service.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Schools Foundation or the Kearney Community Foundation.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.
