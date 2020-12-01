KEARNEY - Stacey A. Russell, 58, of Kearney died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home.
A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Masks are requested for those attending the visitation and service.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Schools Foundation or the Kearney Community Foundation.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.