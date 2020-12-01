Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Esther Baker
1923 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1923
DIED
November 28, 2020
LOUP CITY - Esther Baker, 97, of Loup City died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will be celebrating Mass. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at St. Josaphat's with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the church.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Esther was born May 25, 1923, to Martin and Agnes (Tyma) Krolikowski.
Esther married Leo Baker on Nov. 25, 1941. He preceded her in death in 1969.
Survivors include her son, LeRoy Baker and daughter, Elaine Kusek, both of Loup City; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
, Loup City, Nebraska
Dec
1
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
, Loup City, Nebraska
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
, Loup City, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Our condolences to all! Such a sweet lady!
Susan and Dan
December 1, 2020