LOUP CITY - Esther Baker, 97, of Loup City died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will be celebrating Mass. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at St. Josaphat's with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the church.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Esther was born May 25, 1923, to Martin and Agnes (Tyma) Krolikowski.

Esther married Leo Baker on Nov. 25, 1941. He preceded her in death in 1969.

Survivors include her son, LeRoy Baker and daughter, Elaine Kusek, both of Loup City; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.