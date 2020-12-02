FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Evelyn Smeaton Stutzman, 100, of Fort Collins died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
A service will be held at a later date when the family is able to be together.
Evelyn will be laid to rest at the Kearney Cemetery next to her husband.
Evelyn was born near Oshkosh on Sept. 17, 1920, to parents Arthur and Ollie (Flyr) Smeaton. She spoke often of her wonderful memories on the farm and loved outdoor life. Her family's life was centered around their country church, Kowanda Methodist, near the Smeaton farm. Evelyn was thrilled when her younger sister, Doris (Carl Anderson) arrived when she was 7. Evelyn married Paul Stutzman at a home wedding in 1945 and they had four children; Douglas, Dennis, Judy and Jeanie "Jeanette."
Evelyn was educated in a rural school in Garden County and graduated from Oshkosh High School. At graduation she was chosen for the Citizenship Award as she was very well-liked by her classmates. She began her teaching career at 17 in a one-room schoolhouse near Lewellen. She attended Chadron State College and received her bachelor's degree from Kearney State College in Kearney. Evelyn taught in Nebraska at Lisco, Glenwood and Riverdale schools, retiring after a 27-year career. She was dearly loved by her many students.
In 1963 the family moved from Oshkosh to Kearney. Evelyn was very involved with the First United Methodist Church. She and Paul were active members of the Open Circle class. She also was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, a teaching sorority, Kearney Senior Center and enjoyed volunteering in the Kearney area.
Evelyn had several hobbies: cross-stitching, embroidery, reading, working on her scrapbooks, birds, gardening and playing the piano. Saturday night meant time for the Lawrence Welk Show.
In 2000 Evelyn moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, to be near her daughters where she spent many happy years. She was a favorite at the rest home where she resided the last few years and the nurses related stories of her humor, spunky attitude and strength.
Survivors include her children, Douglas (Sylvia) of Lincoln, Judy Cuypers (Charles) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Jeanie Weber of Fort Collins, Colorado; 10 grandchildren, Erin, Kate, Nick, Dee Dee, Teri, Kirby, Christina, Julie, Alex and Taylor; 17 great-grandchildren; and special niece, Laurie Anderson Robinson of Spring Valley, California, along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband Paul (1993); son, Dennis (2020); and sister, Doris Anderson (2019).
Evelyn had a great sense of humor and a positive attitude throughout her life. She will be missed by all.
