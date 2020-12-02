Menu
Ronald Everett Leach
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
TOPEKA, Kan. - Ronald Everett Leach, 72, of Topeka, formerly of Holdrege, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Brighton Place West in Topeka.
A celebration of life service will be held in April 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Inurnment will be at the Industry Cemetery near Atlanta.
There will be no visitation, the family is honoring Ron's wish for cremation. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald was born April 2, 1948, at Holdrege to Richard Harold and Katy Darlene (Osborn) Leach.
In January 1968, he married Sheryl Smith.
Survivors include his two daughters, Gina Schmalz of Holdrege and Stacy Paulson of Cedar Springs, Michigan; brother, Richard Leach of Kearney; sister, Debbie Daily of Kearney; and eight grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.
