Betty Olsen
1924 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1924
DIED
December 1, 2020
LINCOLN - Betty Olsen, 96, of Lincoln, formerly of Johnson Lake, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Independence House at Northview.
There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Betty's wish for cremation.
A private family burial will take place at a later date at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Sept. 13, 1924, in Ragan to Leslie and Ora (Salmon) Aten.
She married Bob Olsen on Dec. 6, 1942, at Ragan. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2007.
Survivors include sons, Kenneth Olsen of Lincoln, Calvin Olsen of Phoenix and Clark Olsen of Bellevue, Washington; daughters, Karen Newcomb of Grand Island, Candy Fader of San Diego and Kristi Olsen of Lincoln; sister, Doris Falk of Sun City West, Arizona; brother, Wayne Aten of Lincoln; 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Aunt Betty was such a wonderful person. We always enjoyed our time with both your parents when we were together. Sending our deepest sympathies.
Mark and Damaris Olsen
Family
December 1, 2020