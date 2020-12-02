KEARNEY - Suheila "Sue" J. Younes Daniel, 59, of Kearney died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after a long battle of medical complications and illness at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Sue had a heart full of love and pride for all of her family and friends. It is with heavy hearts and warm wishes, that we gather to honor and respect Sue Daniel.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. today at the church followed by a prayer of the rosary at 6 p.m. Please park in the west parking lot of the church for the visitation and wake service. Masks are required for those attending visitation, wake service and the Mass. Livestreaming of the Mass will be available on the Prince of Peace Facebook page.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Sue Daniel was born Oct. 1, 1961, in Haifa, Israel.
Adel and Sue married on April 2, 1989. They immigrated to Kearney in November 1990 where she graduated from University of Nebraska at Kearney in December 1996. Sue spent her career working with Younes Hospitality, using her joyful spirit, bright smile and caring demeanor to welcome groups and events. Her staff loved her dearly and she brought so much laughter and fun into the environment.
When not working, Sue enjoyed supporting her children at Kearney Catholic High School events, cooking fresh pita bread and other Middle Eastern favorites for her brothers, celebrating her nieces' and nephews' achievements, and spending time with her sisters-in-law and close friends. Sue cherished her time with all those she loved, especially all her family and friends back home in Israel whom she had the chance to visit this past year. She will forever be remembered for her contagious laugh, happy spirits and compassionate heart.
With boundless love, she leaves behind her husband, Elias "Adel" Daniel and her two sons, Shadi and Michael Daniel; her older siblings and spouses, Paul and Linda Younes, Peter and Suheila Younes, Elias and Maha Younes, John and Mimi Younes, all of Kearney, Bishara "Mario" Younes of Daytona, Florida, and Sr. Margarita Younes of Haifa, Israel; sister-in-law, Aida Daniel of Kearney; and many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
Sue has peacefully joined her mother, father and aunt in heaven.
Memorials are designated to Sue's family.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.