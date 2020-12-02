HOLDREGE - Nancy Lucille (Abramson) Decker, 77, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Private memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with Willard Behlen officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Holdrege. The memorial service for Nancy will be livestreamed via the funeral home Facebook page.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Holdrege. Face coverings will be required to enter. Following visitation, cremation will take place.

She was born Nov. 29, 1942, to Harvey and Crystal (Claussen) Behlen in Columbus.

Her husbands, Dale Abramson and Chancy Decker, preceded her in death.

Survivors include one daughter, Jackie Drown of Omaha; stepdaughter, Sharon Almquist of Forsyth, Missouri; stepsons, Dan Abramson of Kearney and David Abramson of Grand Island; brother, Willard Behlen of Omaha; along with her grandchildren.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.