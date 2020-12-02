Menu
Stacey A. Russell
KEARNEY - Stacey A. Russell, 58, of Kearney died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home.
A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Due to current directed health measures seating will be limited. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting https://youtu.be/OFSj4NBuTw8
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Masks are requested for those attending the visitation and service.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Stacey was born June 19, 1962, in Kearney to Gary and Barb (Thiem) Mowrey. She attended Kearney High School and graduated in 1980. At Kearney High, she met her high school sweetheart and soulmate, Steve Russell.
Steve and Stacey were married Aug. 17, 1984, in Kearney.
Stacey attended Kearney State College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in education and a master's in counseling. She taught for Kearney Public Schools for 33 years, before retiring in 2017. Stacey loved her co-teachers and students. It was important to her to see the best in every single student.
Stacey loved life, and it loved her back. She spent her free time with family and friends - traveling, attending concerts with Steve and friends, FAC, going on girls' trips, playing solitaire, watching her grandkids play, and of course, a nightly convertible ride. Her positivity was contagious and her laugh quickly made others laugh. She was as passionate, accepting and encouraging as they come.
Survivors include by her husband and best friend, Steve Russell of Kearney; son Tayler Russell of Kearney; daughters, Asa Broadfoot and husband Austin of Kearney and Lainey Russell of Omaha; grandchildren, Maddox and Hayden Broadfoot; mother, Barb Mowrey of Kearney; and sisters, Lisa Westesen and husband Jay of Kearney and Krista Ritterbush and husband Nate of Omaha.
Stacey was preceded in death by her father, Gary Mowrey; brother, David Mowrey; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arlene and Ron Russell; and stepmother-in-law, Gerry Liebee.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Schools Foundation or the Kearney Community Foundation.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
, Kearney, Nebraska
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
, Kearney, Nebraska
Mrs Russell was my 7th grade teacher, I am now 34 and actually ran into her a few years back and she recognized me. We talked for a bit, it was so nice seeing her, I was amazed she remembered me after all those years! She was just that person, she bonded with her students and truly cared for us and I could tell she had a passion for teaching. Math was also my favorite subjects! She was one of my favorite teachers, so fun, kind and caring. Sending my condolences to her family and friends, may God wrap his arms around you and help you find comfort in your grief. My heart breaks for you all. May you Rest In Peace Mrs Russell, you will be dearly missed.
Token Kennedy (Brown)
December 1, 2020
Steve and children, it breaks my heart to hear about the passing of Stacy your wife and the children s mother. I remember working with her at Horizon middle school year ago early in her career she was always bright spot of everyone´s day such a special person. I hope your memories of her in your daily activities bring you comfort at this difficult time. Please know or remember that you always have people who loved her and you to lean on.
Dwayne and Eva Drabek
December 1, 2020