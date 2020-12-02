Menu
Joyce Larsen
KEARNEY - Joyce Larsen, 70, of Kearney died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Sean Dougherty officiating. Interment will be held prior to the services at Kearney Cemetery.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Debra Ann and I are sorry to hear about Joyce's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the family.
Gregg Kenyon
November 30, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed my visits with Joyce.
Karen Lindsay
November 28, 2020