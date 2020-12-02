KEARNEY - Joyce Larsen, 70, of Kearney died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Sean Dougherty officiating. Interment will be held prior to the services at Kearney Cemetery.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.