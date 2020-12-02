KEARNEY - Lois Jane Reichert, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Elm Creek, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, died on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating. Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
She was born Jan. 11, 1934, to Edward and Lucy (Fellows) Burkey. She was raised on the family farm north of Elm Creek and graduated from Elm Creek High School with the class of 1951.
She married Marvion Reichert on Feb. 10, 1952, at the Elm Creek Christian Church. They were married for 68 years, and were blessed with four children: Marvion Jr., Jerry, Debra and Tina, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to express her love for family, and how proud she was of each and every one of them.
After marriage, Lois and Marvion moved to a farm near Yoder, Wyoming. In 1961, they moved to a farm north of Elm Creek, and later to a farm and new home south of Elm Creek. In 1996, they moved to Kearney and have resided there until her passing.
Lois stayed busy as a mother and farmwife, working alongside her husband and raising her family. Lois was an excellent cook, and made many meals for family, friends and help. Her German kraut berouks (like Runzas) and bread were loved by all. She loved gardening, canning and selling her pickling cucumbers at the Farmers Market in Kearney. Although not a gambler, she also loved playing the nickel slots. She was also proud to work on the Election Board in Elm Creek for many years and was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. She was a very good wife and mother and always made the best of what she had.
Survivors include her husband, Marvion Reichert; sons, Marvion Jr. (Janet) Reichert and Jerry Reichert; daughters, Debra Reichert Robbins and Tina Reichert (Stacia Masion); grandchildren, Hubble (Melissa) Reichert, Hilary Reichert, Haylee (Tom) Baer, Hannah Robbins and Hans Robbins; and great-grandchildren, Nate, Wyatt, Grace McElhinny, Shepard Reichert, Harrison Perchal, and her cat of many years, Daisy.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ruben, Roy, Ed Jr., John, Lymon, Elmer, Joe, Harold and Sherman; and sisters, June and Elaine Cochran.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.