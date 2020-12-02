KEARNEY - Marcia L. Smith, 88, of Kearney died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center from complications of COVID-19.
Private graveside services will be Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.
Visitation for friends and family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Marcia was born Aug. 8, 1932, in Kearney to Irving and Hilda (Carlson) Munson.
She was raised in Kearney and received her education from Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1950, and later attended Kearney State Teachers College.
On Feb. 17, 1952, she married David R. Smith, a union of 51 years. Marcia worked several years as a data technician for the city of Kearney until retirement.
Marcia was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Kearney where she was active in choir, church circle and Sunday school class. For many years, she was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and was also a member of Golden K Kiwanis.
She enjoyed reading, puzzles and needle crafts, and traveled frequently. Her greatest joy, however, came from family gatherings, and social interactions with friends.
Survivors include daughters, Pamela Geffinger and son-in-law Kenneth Geffinger of Henderson, Nevada; Lynnette Sakurai and son-in-law Kim Sakurai of Cheyenne, Wyoming; son, Douglas I. Smith and daughter-in-law Abby of Amherst; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Hilda Munson; husband, David R. Smith; grandson, Tyson Wiedeman; great-grandson, Jonathan Otto; and brother, Milford Munson.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church.
