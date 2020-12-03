KEARNEY - Shirley A. Holsten, 92, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating. The service will be livestreamed to the church's Facebook page. Interment will follow services at Minden Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. The current health recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is required.

Shirley was born on Sept. 28, 1928, in Norfolk to Joe and Lorraine (Goulding) Dittrick.

She married LaVern Merrill Holsten on June 1, 1947, in Minden. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Kent Holsten of Hastings and Kevin Holsten of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; daughters, Marcia Benson of Kearney, Audre Zaroban of Holdrege and Lorane Rosenthal of Holdrege; sisters, Ruth Albers of Hastings and Mary Galliart of Hastings; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.





Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.