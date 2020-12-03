Menu
Candice M. Leeds
RIVERDALE - Candice M. Leeds, 31, of Riverdale died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with the Rev. Paul Colling officiating. Interment will follow at Riverdale Cemetery.
A closed-casket visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
