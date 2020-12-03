RIVERDALE - Candice M. Leeds, 31, of Riverdale died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with the Rev. Paul Colling officiating. Interment will follow at Riverdale Cemetery.
A closed-casket visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.