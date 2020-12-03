Menu
Emil Henry "Ripp" Ripp
1945 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1945
DIED
November 28, 2020
GRAND ISLAND - Emil Henry "Ripp" Ripp, 75, of Cairo died of COVID-19 on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island with his family by his side.
Ripp's life will be celebrated after the pandemic settles down.
Inurnment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo.
Curran Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
--
He was born on Feb. 7, 1945, the son of Emil J. and Mabel R. (Bailey) Ripp of Elm Creek. He attended Odessa Public School during his elementary years and graduated from Elm Creek Public Schools in 1963. He entered the Army right out of high school with his best friend and later brother-in-law, Ron Broe. He was a radio control operator in Kenai, Alaska, during the Vietnam War. While training at a base near Middletown, California, he met the love of his life, Kathy Hatch. They were married on Aug. 27, 1966, after only three dates and remained husband and wife for 54 years. He couldn't keep his hands off of her and loved her until the end of his life, as promised to God.
Ripp worked at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant as a powder room supervisor until it closed in 1973. With two daughters (4 years and 2 years) and a wife to provide for, he was finally hired at New Holland in early 1974 after he showed up every morning for weeks to check his application status. He worked there 33 years until his retirement from Case New Holland in 2007. He was loyal, hardworking, driven, tough, stubborn, ornery and the compass of his family.
Ripp loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, birdwatching, nature shows, dancing, country music, cooking, sex, gardening, raising game birds and taxidermy. Not necessarily in that order. He passed on his love of hunting and fishing to his family. He raised three daughters, which was truly the hardest job he ever had. He will be remembered by all of their friends and boyfriends growing up as, "the man who loved to clean guns." His family cherished him and he always knew he was loved.
Ripp and Kathy are members of Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island. He encouraged his wife, Kathy, to celebrate his faith and, as a converted Catholic, to be involved in as many committees as she could manage on his behalf.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Ripp of Cairo; three daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Al Pusek of Omaha, Celeste and Darren Bartunek of Phillips and Megan and Donnie Yutesler of St. Paul; sister, Ione Crow formerly of Kearney; brother, Charles (Sharon) Ripp of Elm Creek; sister, Marian Broe of Elm Creek; nine grandchildren, Morgan (Brian) Dalke of Omaha, Alison (Jeremy) Antillion of Rosemount, Minnesota, Nick Pusek of Lincoln, Jackson, Henry and Olivia Yutesler of St. Paul, and Courtney, Dawson and Wyatt Bartunek of Phillips; seven great-grandchildren, Ava and Eli Dalke, Jayden, Penelope, Piper, Jude and Poppy Antillion; brother-in-law, Chris Hatch; sister-in-law, Portia Hatch; along with many nieces and nephews, some of which were his hunting and fishing buddies.
Ripp was preceded in death by his parents, Emil J. and Mabel R. (Bailey); sister, Carol Meier; brother-in-law, Ed Meier; brother, David Ripp; brother-in-law, Dick Crow; brother-in-law and best friend, Ron Broe; and parents-in-law, Fred and Lois Hatch.
Memorials are suggested to For All Generations, Resurrection Catholic Church, Grand Island. We are asking friends and family to pay it forward and help some poor soul in Ripp's name instead of sending flowers. He always loved it when Kathy gave away all the wonderful baked goods to friends and those in need.
Visit www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary guest book to leave condolences online.
Lovingly written by Celeste Bartunek.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.
Kathy and family, I want you to know how sorry I am for your loss, I went to high school and church with Emil in ElmCreek.
Also my brother Don was a good friend with Emil in high school. Then I worked with him at the Army cornhusker ammunition plant in Grand Island. He was a very kind person. I know your family will miss him greatly. Just know that many people are praying for you now. Thoughts and prayers.
Arlene ( Wick ) Clark
Arlene Clark
Friend
December 3, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Emil's passing. He was a hard working individual, never to complain about anything. It was my pleasure to know him and get to work with him at CNH A man that loved simple things hunting and fishing and his family. God bless
Roger Wooden
December 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for all of you for peace at such a hard time.
Kathy Clausen
December 3, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers. So sorry for your loss!
Kathy Bohnart
December 2, 2020
Kathy & Daughter´s, I was sad to see "Ripp´s" obituary, my deepest sympathy to all of you, keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers
Julie Kasperbauer
December 2, 2020
May your heart's be filled with great memories and your mind's at ease, knowing he loved you dearly. Our Deepest Sympathy for you all at this time. Prayers and Hugs. Rose Holmberg and Family
Rose Holmberg
December 2, 2020
Kathy and Celeste, I was so sorry to hear about your husband (father). Prayers to all of you. Celeste - this was a beautiful tribute to your dad!
Dawn Hill
December 2, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Kathy and family. So many memories of my time spent with Kathy and Emil when my dad was here and all of Emils stories, love this family...RIP RIPP
Janet Mikes
December 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Cindie Jisa
Friend
December 2, 2020
Prayers for peace and comfort through this difficult time. We will cherish the memories of Ripp in his backyard and always welcoming smile! He was loved by many and missed by all.
John and Rebecca Hadenfeldt
December 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God wrap his arms around you and give you peace.
Jolyne Schuyler Stutzman
December 1, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all family and friends!. So so sorry for your loss!.
Charles (Chuck) Miles and family
December 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss Megan and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Claude and Ursula Sorlie
December 1, 2020
Dear Kathy and family, My heart goes out to you at this sad and difficult time. May God give you strength and peace. May Emil rest in peace
Agnes Gomes
December 1, 2020
Sending our love and sisterhood to you dear Kathy and your family.
Lorena Cuellar Barandiarán
December 1, 2020
Thank you for this lovely tribute to a big-hearted many, who will be missed by his large extended family. Our thoughts are with the whole family at this time.
Shireen Miles
December 1, 2020
Sending you prayers ! So sorry for your loss!
Carrie Arent Leisinger
December 1, 2020
Such a kind loving man; I didn´t have the chance to know him for a long time, but was able to know he loved life and the people in his life. His smile was contagious. I visited the home of Kathy and Ripp recently and loved the time he spent sharing with me their pictures on the walls of their children and relatives. He was a man that truly loved his wife and family; his love shines through them. He will be greatly missed, but lovingly remembered by many. Loving thoughts and prayers of comfort to you all. May God comfort you and grant you peace as you go through this difficult time together.
Michelle Jones
December 1, 2020
We were indeed saddened to hear of Emil's passing. Our first-cousins' gatherings will not be the same without him. Words, however gentle, cannot take your loss away. Still, may this note of sympathy bring peace and comfort to you today. May the many wonderful memories you have of Emil live in your hearts forever. May he rest in peace!
Bill & Jane Ripp
Family
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Sending up prayers that you and your family may find comfort from the presence of the Holy Spirit.
Kris Comer
November 30, 2020
Kathy and family You are in my thoughts and prayers!
Sharon Jarzynka
November 30, 2020
We send our deepest condolences for your loss. Our hearts and thoughts are with all of you.
Delores and Mark Edwards
November 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I pray God will surround you with the love of family and friends, and give you peace as only He can provide. Love and prayers to you all.
Shelly Zager
Friend
November 30, 2020
To Celeste and all the Ripp family, My condolences and my prayers are with you.
Gena Hess
November 30, 2020
Thoughts and prayers from all of us at Main Street Gallery North Loup
Betty Carlson
November 30, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers, so so sorry!!!
Janelle Collins
November 30, 2020
So sorry to hear that Emil passed. We enjoyed doing business for years at The Boat House. Prayers to all.
Terry Wetzel
November 30, 2020
We are very sad to hear of Emil's passing. Our prayers are with his wonderful Family at this time.
Donald and Judy Shuda
November 30, 2020