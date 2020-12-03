Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arnold John Kaslon
1939 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1939
DIED
December 2, 2020
LOUP CITY - Arnold John Kaslon, 81, of Loup City died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home in Loup City.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rosary and funeral will be private and for family only.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with military honors by the Loup City American Legion Post 48.
There will be no public visitation.
Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the church. The Rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Arnie was born June 12, 1939, in Ashton to Louie and Helen (Michalski) Kaslon.
He married Lillian (Kern) Kaslon on Sept. 3, 1960.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian and his five children, Jackie Renz-Norris of Hastings, Diane Schneider of Lincoln, Laura Waters-Vazquez of Lincoln, Rob Kaslon of Keenesburg, Colorado, and Shari Blake of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Delores Roy; brothers, Leonard Kaslon, Larry Kaslon, Bob Kaslon and Kenny Kaslon; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.