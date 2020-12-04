GOTHENBURG - Mary Frances (McAuley) Kite, 98, of Gothenburg died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Gothenburg.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Blase-Strausser Memorial Chapel & Monuments in Gothenburg is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Feb. 12, 1922, in Fort Worth, Texas to Walter J. and Lola (McHaffey) McAuley, the youngest of six children. Her parents died when she was a baby and she was given a good home with her uncle and aunt, George and Evy McAuley, in Mount Vernon, Texas, where she grew up.
In 1940, she married Smith Kite, who became a gospel preacher for the Church of Christ. She spent her life assisting him in his ministry. She attended several colleges and received a degree from UNK (University of Kearney) while living in Kearney. Mary was an avid bird watcher and loved to travel and camp to look for birds all over the U.S. She enjoyed reading, quilting, china painting and other crafts. In later years she played bridge and pinochle with her friends. She often volunteered at the Gothenburg Senior Center.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include her four sons; Terence M. Kite of York, Syd C. (Joleen) Kite of Gothenburg, Paul (Gayle) Kite of Mission, Texas, and David H. Kite of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren, Bryan E. (Patricia) Kite of Charlotte, North Carolina, Valene M. (Ryan) Roseke of Monument, Colorado, Aaron L. (Summer) Kite of Dodge City, Kansas, Derek (Valerie) Kite of LaGrange, Georgia, Julie (Jeff) Lemon of Peoria, Arizona, Daniel (Jimieanne) Kite of Norman, Oklahoma, Justin Kite of Austin, Texas; and Megan (Wesley) Butler of Quito, Ecuador; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Mary was preceded in death by husband, Smith Kite; her parents; her three brothers and two sisters; two daughters-in-law, Jo Kite and Judy Kite; one grandson; and one great-grandson, John Owen Kite.
Memorials may be given to the York College, 1125 E. Eighth St., York, NE 68467 and the Gothenburg Senior Center, 410 20th St., Gothenburg, NE 69138.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 4, 2020.