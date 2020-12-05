Menu
Irma J. Alcorn
LINCOLN - Irma J. Alcorn, 89, of Lincoln died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Online memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, hosted by Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. See the church's Facebook page for more service information.
There will be no visitation as cremation was chosen.
Roper and Sons Mortuary in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.
She was born June 28, 1931, in Ravenna to Fred and Christine (Holub) Novy.
She married Dewaine Alcorn on July 18, 1954, in Ravenna. He preceded her in death.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
