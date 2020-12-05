NORTH PLATTE - Carolynn K. Hendrickson, 80, of Minden died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Minden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating. For those not comfortable with attending in person, the service will be streamed to the Craig Funeral Home Facebook page. Private family interment will be prior to the services at the Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Minden. The current health recommendations will be followed and the use of a face mask is required.
Carolynn Kay (Kleen) Hendrickson was born April 19, 1940, in Minden to Alfred and Bertha (Dallman) Kleen. She was baptized and confirmed at the Macon United Methodist Church. Carolynn attended grade school at District 25 in Franklin County and later graduated from Franklin High School with the class of 1957.
Carolynn lived on a farm and worked for Franklin Public Schools for two years as a secretary. She then worked at the Minden Exchange Bank from 1960 to 1973 and worked at Big John's Ford for more than 40 years.
Carolynn enjoyed music, playing bridge and completing jigsaw puzzles. Carolynn was an active member of the Minden United Methodist Church and the Minden United Methodist Women. She enjoyed volunteering at the church, Bethany Home, Minden Opera House and East Elementary School.
Survivors include her daughters, Barb (DJ) Zimmerman of Kansas City, Kansas, and Janet (Mike) Kleen of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Brittany Zimmerman, Kyle (Kelsie) Zimmerman and Brooke Zimmerman, all of Kansas City, Kansas; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruth Ann Kleen; and brother, Gaylord Kleen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Minden United Methodist Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 5, 2020.