OMAHA - Lois Lucile Willoughby, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Mason City, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Omaha.



A family service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Baptist Church in Mason City with the Rev. Scott Harvey officiating. Burial will be at Mason City Cemetery.



Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements and directed health measures will be followed.



Lois was born Aug. 31, 1930, to Marius and Lydia (Cegavske) Nelson at Mason City.



On Feb. 24, 1952, Lois married Dean Willoughby. He preceded her in death.



Survivors include her children, Janet Tschudin, John Willoughby and JoAnn Schuster; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 5, 2020.