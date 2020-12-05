LUBBOCK, Texas - Dr. Frederick G. Harvey, 85, of Lubbock, formerly of Kearney, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Carillon Care Center in Lubbock.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Chapel in Kearney with the Rev. Chad Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military rites provided by U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post 52 and Kearney Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are required to attend the service.
--
Frederick was born June 23, 1935, in Kearney to Porter and Alice (Burton) Harvey. He grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School.
Frederick earned his bachelor's degree in education from Kearney State College, and a master's degree and Ph.D. in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Frederick taught in Lebanon and Bertrand until he became superintendent at Maywood. He later worked for the Nebraska State Department of Education from 1967 until 1969. Frederick moved to Kingsville, Texas, in 1969, where he was a professor of education until 1993. Then he worked as a principal at Avery Elementary in Bellevue, Nebraska, until retiring in 1997.
Frederick joined the Navy in 1954 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
Frederick married Norma Shafer, also of Kearney, on April 10, 1954, at Phillipsburg, Kansas. They were married for 57 years until she passed away in 2011. Norma is buried at Kearney Cemetery.
Frederick married Debbie (Hughes) Shelfer on June 16, 2012, at Lubbock. They were two widows who found each other and enjoyed traveling together.
Frederick was active in the Texas South Plains Honor Flight in Lubbock. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, photography, family research and people. He volunteered his time to Meals on Wheels in Lubbock.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Harvey of Lubbock; son, Larry and Melinda Harvey of Lubbock; daughter, Terry and Galen Gaither of College Station, Texas; grandson, Nathan and Kacee Harvey of Lubbock; and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Bennett Harvey.
Memorials are suggested to the Lubbock Meals on Wheels program, 2304 34th St., Lubbock, TX 79411.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 5, 2020.