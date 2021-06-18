Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ada Hinson
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
BERTRAND - Ada Colleen Hinson, 87, of Bertrand died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Bertrand Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Highland Cemetery in Bertrand with Scott Ford officiating.
A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Ada was born in Wellington, Kansas, on Aug. 8, 1933, to John Joseph and Wilma Janetta (Smith) Worden.
On April 12, 1953, Ada married Robert Hinson at the Holy Name Catholic Church in Winfield.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Hinson of Bertrand; children, Dennis Hinson of Bertrand, Denise Klein of Holdrege, Jana Nation of Bertrand and Brett Hinson of Bertrand; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Jun
22
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Highland Cemetery
Bertrand, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I always enjoyed Ada. She was really a nice lady. Caring and kind.
Catherine Eltiste
Friend
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results