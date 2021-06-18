BERTRAND - Ada Colleen Hinson, 87, of Bertrand died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Bertrand Nursing Home.

A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Highland Cemetery in Bertrand with Scott Ford officiating.

A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Ada was born in Wellington, Kansas, on Aug. 8, 1933, to John Joseph and Wilma Janetta (Smith) Worden.

On April 12, 1953, Ada married Robert Hinson at the Holy Name Catholic Church in Winfield.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Hinson of Bertrand; children, Dennis Hinson of Bertrand, Denise Klein of Holdrege, Jana Nation of Bertrand and Brett Hinson of Bertrand; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 18, 2021.