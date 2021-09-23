KEARNEY - Adam James White, 37, of Overton died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A celebration of life service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Overton Fire and Rescue Hall with Lt. Nick White, Salvation Army pastor, officiating.

A visitation with a time of sharing with family and friends will be 5-7 p.m. today at the Overton Fire and Rescue Hall.

Following the visitation, the family is honoring Adam's wish for cremation.

Burial will be at a later date.

He was born on May 31, 1984, at Berlin, Vermont, to Francis Lee and Sharon Elaine (Haskins) White.

Adam married Cathleen Johnson on May 24, 2003, at Johnson, Vermont.

Survivors include his wife, Cathleen of Overton; his children, Cole White, Cheyenne White, Gage White and Laura White, all of Overton; his parents, Lee White of Barre, Vermont and Sharon Elaine White of South Barre, Vermont; his grandmother, Alice Haskins of Waterbury, Vermont; siblings, Andrew White of South Barre, Vermont, Nicholas White of Massena, New York, Eddie Austin of Tennessee and Crystal Williams of Vermont; and one grandson.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 23, 2021.