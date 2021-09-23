Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Adam James White
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
KEARNEY - Adam James White, 37, of Overton died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A celebration of life service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Overton Fire and Rescue Hall with Lt. Nick White, Salvation Army pastor, officiating.
A visitation with a time of sharing with family and friends will be 5-7 p.m. today at the Overton Fire and Rescue Hall.
Following the visitation, the family is honoring Adam's wish for cremation.
Burial will be at a later date.
He was born on May 31, 1984, at Berlin, Vermont, to Francis Lee and Sharon Elaine (Haskins) White.
Adam married Cathleen Johnson on May 24, 2003, at Johnson, Vermont.
Survivors include his wife, Cathleen of Overton; his children, Cole White, Cheyenne White, Gage White and Laura White, all of Overton; his parents, Lee White of Barre, Vermont and Sharon Elaine White of South Barre, Vermont; his grandmother, Alice Haskins of Waterbury, Vermont; siblings, Andrew White of South Barre, Vermont, Nicholas White of Massena, New York, Eddie Austin of Tennessee and Crystal Williams of Vermont; and one grandson.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Overton Fire & Rescue Hall
NE
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Overton Fire & Rescue Hall
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.