ELM CREEK - Addason Eber Richards, 90, of Elm Creek died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Kearney Seventh-day Adventist Church with the Rev. Greg Bullion officiating. Burial will be at Elm Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 21, 2020.