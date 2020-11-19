Menu
Adella Miigerl
KEARNEY - Adella Elizabeth Miigerl, 97, of Kearney died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, on her birthday at Brookestone Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Kearney.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10: 30 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, which is south of Ravenna.
Visitation with family will be 4-6 p.m. today at the church with rosary following at 6 p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
, Kearney, Nebraska
Nov
18
Rosary
6:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
, Kearney, Nebraska
Nov
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
