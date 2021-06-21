KEARNEY - Alan Roger Kreutzer, 82, of Kearney, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans' Home.
Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. Cundiff officiating.
Family and friends are invited to a noon luncheon at the Eagles Club.
Memorials are suggested to Mother Hull Home and Central Nebraska Veterans' Home.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 21, 2021.