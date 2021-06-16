Alan Kreutzer

Kearney resident, 82

KEARNEY - Alan Roger Kreutzer, 82, of Kearney died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., June 23, 2021, at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. Cundiff officiating.

Family and Friends are invited to a luncheon at the Eagles Club starting at 12 p.m.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

--

Alan was born Dec. 26, 1938, in Kearney to Emil and Bertha (Schwab) Kreutzer.

Alan married Juanita Charlene Harper on Oct. 3, 1959, in Vista, California. From this marriage five children were born, Greg, Gail, Jeff, Jason, and Joel. He was a devoted husband and father. Alan was in the United States Marine Corps from May 1957 to 1960. He was employed with GTE as a Cable Splicer until he retired in 1994, after he retired, he was a Contract Cable Splicer for various companies. Alan enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing softball, woodworking, glass etching, and carving birds. He was a man of many talents.

Survivors include his sons, Greg (Julie) Kreutzer, North Plate, Jeff (Candy) Kreutzer, Kearney, Jason (Karen) Kreutzer, Rapid City, South Dakota, Joel (Rae) Kreutzer, Lincoln; and daughter, Gail (Don) Fegter, Moline, Illinois; 15 grandchildren, Kacy (Charles) Munden, KyAnn and Kyndsay Kreutzer, Derek (Molly) Fegter, Eliot Fegter, Siera Hehner, Christopher, Hannah, and Wyatt Kreutzer, Brooke Kreutzer, Morgan Aldrich, Sarah (Dallas) Abbott, Michael Hendricks, Caspen and Charlotte Kreutzer; 5 great-grandchildren, Lauren and Charlie Munden, Bridger Schledewitz, Owen and Dana Fegter; sisters, Twila (Loren) Bosshamer, Amherst, Marilyn Bailey, Lexington, and Lois Lee, Kearney.

Alan was preceded in death by his wife; parents; three brothers, Roland (Sonny), Larry, Bobby; and one sister, Luella Wuehler.

Memorials are suggested to Mother Hull Home and Central Nebraska Veterans Home.

