Alan Kreutzer

Kearney resident, 82

KEARNEY - Alan Roger Kreutzer, 82, of Kearney, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. Cundiff officiating.

Family and Friends are invited to a luncheon at the Eagles Club starting at 12 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Mother Hull Home and Central Nebraska Veterans Home.

