Alan Kreutzer
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE

Alan Kreutzer

Kearney resident, 82

KEARNEY - Alan Roger Kreutzer, 82, of Kearney, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. Cundiff officiating.

Family and Friends are invited to a luncheon at the Eagles Club starting at 12 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Mother Hull Home and Central Nebraska Veterans Home.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Love to all of Alan´s family. He was such a wonderful guy. We enjoyed the time we spent with him when he came to visit us. He will be missed.
Karen and Duane Prescott
Friend
June 16, 2021
Greg, Gail, Jeff, Jason and Joel, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your father. I have nothing but great memories of your dad and have thought often about him over the years.
Robert Cope
Friend
June 11, 2021
My deepest condolences to Greg, Gail, Jeff, Jason and Joel. I have very fond memories of your father he was a very cool dad!
Mike Caha
Friend
June 11, 2021
Love you grandpa kreutzer now you're with grandma
Siera hehner
Family
June 11, 2021
