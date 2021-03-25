Menu
Alan Jerry "AJ" Weatherwax
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford
201 East Cornwall
Oxford, NE
OXFORD - Alan Jerry "AJ" Weatherwax, 18, of Oxford died unexpectedly Monday, March 22, 2021, on a farm south of Oxford.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Oxford with the Rev. Wes Hafner officiating. AJ's service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Interment will follow at Oxford Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m, Sunday at the church with the family greeting 2-3 p.m.
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
AJ was born Aug. 18, 2002, to David and Tricia (Lueking) Weatherwax.
Survivors include his parents, David and Tricia Weatherwax; brother, Tate Weatherwax; and sister, Ellie Weatherwax, all of Oxford; paternal grandmother, Kathy Weatherwax of Oxford; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Carolyn Lueking of Oxford.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Oxford, NE
Mar
29
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Oxford, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. AJ was such a great kid. He had a bright light within, and we were all blessed to know him. We're holding all you in our thoughts and prayers.
Dawna Hall
March 26, 2021
