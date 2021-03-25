OXFORD - Alan Jerry "AJ" Weatherwax, 18, of Oxford died unexpectedly Monday, March 22, 2021, on a farm south of Oxford.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Oxford with the Rev. Wes Hafner officiating. AJ's service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Interment will follow at Oxford Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m, Sunday at the church with the family greeting 2-3 p.m.

Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

AJ was born Aug. 18, 2002, to David and Tricia (Lueking) Weatherwax.

Survivors include his parents, David and Tricia Weatherwax; brother, Tate Weatherwax; and sister, Ellie Weatherwax, all of Oxford; paternal grandmother, Kathy Weatherwax of Oxford; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Carolyn Lueking of Oxford.

