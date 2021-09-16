Menu
Albert Lewis Hardy
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Albert Lewis Hardy, 89, formerly of the Anselmo area, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Quality Senior Villages in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Lana Day officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
Burial will follow at Victoria Creek Cemetery.
A visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today with family greeting 5-7 p.m. at the mortuary.
Albert was born to Albert "Bert" J. and Eva C. (Wells) Hardy on Jan.14, 1932, at Mullen.
Albert married Joanne Lindly on May 29, 1955. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughter, Nancy Hardy of Anselmo; son, Jim Hardy of Hastings; siblings, Minnie Hamilton of Mullen, Don Hardy of Anselmo, Bill Hardy of York and Reta Teahon of Halsey; five grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one step great-grandchild.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Sep
16
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Sep
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Your dad was such a nice gentleman. I know you will miss him every day.
Barbara Shannon
Friend
September 19, 2021
Happy memories of Albert. Always taken time to visit with a positive voice.
Was married to my cousin Joanna.
J Daily
September 18, 2021
We were all saddened to that hear Uncle Albert had passed! Shot so enjoyed their visit at the family reunion this summer! I really wanted to come to the reunion but couldn’t get there! I always enjoyed visiting with all of you! Shot said to pass on that Craig had to go back to the hayfield! So very sorry we can’t be there with you today! You are all in our thoughts and prayers! So glad you will have wonderful memories to keep in your hearts and and we will too! We send our condolences and deepest sympathies! God’s Blessings! Much love, Shot and Cindy Kenton and Craig Hamilton
Shot & Cindy Kenton
Family
September 17, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you. God bless you and your family
Connie & Denny Bockus
Friend
September 17, 2021
Sorry we can’t be there in person, but are hearts and prayers are with you all.
Dan and Linda Hardy
Family
September 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Hempstead
Friend
September 16, 2021
It was a pleasure to take care of Albert when he was living at Off Broadway. Hugs and prayers to all of his family.
Shawna Jones
September 16, 2021
We are so happy for loss! May you find comfort in your faith and your memories!!
George and Melvina Bundy
Friend
September 15, 2021
I am sorry for you loss! Rest assured he is with God now!
Doug Williams
September 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to Nancy, Jim & all of the Hardy family!! So sorry for your loss.
Leslie Osterhoudt Wolsleben
Friend
September 15, 2021
So sorry. Thought of both your parents often
Rosemary Switzer
Friend
September 15, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Peggy Coon
Friend
September 14, 2021
So sorry Nancy and Jim.....thoughts of peace and comfort to you
Deb Miller Golff
September 14, 2021
I’ll always remember your dad as a sweet, gentle man. He had the best smile!
May God bless you in this time of sorrow, and grant you peace in the coming days, weeks, months.
Karen Hutsell
Friend
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results