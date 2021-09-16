We were all saddened to that hear Uncle Albert had passed! Shot so enjoyed their visit at the family reunion this summer! I really wanted to come to the reunion but couldn’t get there! I always enjoyed visiting with all of you! Shot said to pass on that Craig had to go back to the hayfield! So very sorry we can’t be there with you today! You are all in our thoughts and prayers! So glad you will have wonderful memories to keep in your hearts and and we will too! We send our condolences and deepest sympathies! God’s Blessings! Much love, Shot and Cindy Kenton and Craig Hamilton

Shot & Cindy Kenton Family September 17, 2021