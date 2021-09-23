Albert Hardy

Anselmo resident, 89

BROKEN BOW - Albert Lewis Hardy, 89, formerly of the Anselmo area, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Quality Senior Villages in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Lana Day officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Burial will follow in the Victoria Creek Cemetery.

A visitation will be today from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., with family greeting from 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.

Albert was born to Albert "Bert" J. and Eva C. (Wells) Hardy on Jan.14, 1932, at Mullen.

Albert married Joanne Lindly on May 29, 1955. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughter, Nancy Hardy of Anselmo; son, Jim Hardy of Hastings; siblings, Minnie Hamilton of Mullen, Don Hardy of Anselmo, Bill Hardy of York, and Reta Teahon of Halsey; five grandchildren; four step grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild.