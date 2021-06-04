OMAHA - Alexander Virgil Geiselman, 7-week-old son of Nicholas and Brittney (Baker) Geiselman of Arapahoe, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Oxford with the Rev. Wes Hafner officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Oxford Cemetery at Oxford.
Memorial book signing will be 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford with the family present.
--
Alex was born April 6, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. Alex's mom and dad fell in love with his steely-blue eyes from the moment he opened them, and Alex was welcomed home by big brother, Steven.
Alex enjoyed trying to walk on his dad's lap and practicing sitting up.
Survivors include his parents, Nick and Brittney (Baker) Geiselman and big brother, Steven Geiselman, all of Arapahoe; maternal grandparents, Mark Baker and his wife Anita; Lori Strine-Grapel and her husband Paul; and Michael Morris; paternal grandparents, Duane Geiselman and his wife Vickie; maternal aunts and uncles, Brandon Strine and wife, Shahnaz Benner, Taylor Morris, Jared Morris, Mark Frey and Dana Frey; paternal uncle, Daniel Geiselman and his wife Melissa; maternal great-grandparents, Eldon and Karen Strine; paternal great-grandmothers, Maryls Geiselman and Janis Einspahr; along with a host of extended family members and friends.
Alex was preceded in death by two paternal great-grandfathers, Don Geiselman and Virgil Einspahr; paternal great-grandmother, Clela Einspahr; maternal great-grandparents, William and Janet Baker.
A memorial has been established in Alex's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit nelsonbauerfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 4, 2021.