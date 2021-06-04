Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alexander Virgil Geiselman
2021 - 2021
BORN
2021
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford
201 East Cornwall
Oxford, NE
OMAHA - Alexander Virgil Geiselman, 7-week-old son of Nicholas and Brittney (Baker) Geiselman of Arapahoe, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Oxford with the Rev. Wes Hafner officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Oxford Cemetery at Oxford.
Memorial book signing will be 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford with the family present.
--
Alex was born April 6, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege. Alex's mom and dad fell in love with his steely-blue eyes from the moment he opened them, and Alex was welcomed home by big brother, Steven.
Alex enjoyed trying to walk on his dad's lap and practicing sitting up.
Survivors include his parents, Nick and Brittney (Baker) Geiselman and big brother, Steven Geiselman, all of Arapahoe; maternal grandparents, Mark Baker and his wife Anita; Lori Strine-Grapel and her husband Paul; and Michael Morris; paternal grandparents, Duane Geiselman and his wife Vickie; maternal aunts and uncles, Brandon Strine and wife, Shahnaz Benner, Taylor Morris, Jared Morris, Mark Frey and Dana Frey; paternal uncle, Daniel Geiselman and his wife Melissa; maternal great-grandparents, Eldon and Karen Strine; paternal great-grandmothers, Maryls Geiselman and Janis Einspahr; along with a host of extended family members and friends.
Alex was preceded in death by two paternal great-grandfathers, Don Geiselman and Virgil Einspahr; paternal great-grandmother, Clela Einspahr; maternal great-grandparents, William and Janet Baker.
A memorial has been established in Alex's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford
201 East Cornwall, Oxford, NE
Jun
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Oxford, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Oxford.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.