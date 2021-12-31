Menu
Alice Eleanor Wolfe
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
NORTH PLATTE - Alice Eleanor Wolfe, 88, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in North Platte.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg with the Rev. David Boyd officiating.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Alice was born in Lexington to Clarence and Mildred (Wilsey) Wolfe on Oct. 16, 1933.
Survivors include her brother, Derald Wolfe of North Platte; as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Gothenburg , NE
Jan
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
Here's hoping the many good memories get raised, repeatedly, to remember how wonderful Alice was and how many lives she touched in a good way. So sorry for your loss.
Peg Holen
Friend
January 1, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family.



Lois Salleng
Coworker
January 1, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
martha tiede
Classmate
December 30, 2021
