NORTH PLATTE - Alice Eleanor Wolfe, 88, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in North Platte.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg with the Rev. David Boyd officiating.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Alice was born in Lexington to Clarence and Mildred (Wilsey) Wolfe on Oct. 16, 1933.

Survivors include her brother, Derald Wolfe of North Platte; as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 31, 2021.